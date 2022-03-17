IPL 2022 team owners: From Ambani to Shah Rukh Khan and a British firm, find out who own franchises of season 15



1 / 11 Season 15 of the Indian Premier League gets underway from March 26, when reigning champions Chennai Super Kings will take on runners up Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium for the opening game in Mumbai. With 10 teams and 70 T20 games, Tata IPL 2022 is going to be one of the biggest cricketing league in recent years. Before you get a glimpse of all the action, take a look at all the owners of the 10 IPL 2022 franchises that will compete in season 15. (Image: IPLT20.com)



2 / 11 Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are owned by India's biggest conglomerate, Reliance Industries, through its 100 percent subsidiary IndiaWin Sports. In 2017, the Mumbai Indians became the first franchise to cross the $100 million mark in brand value among the IPL franchises. (Image: BCCI/IPL)



3 / 11 Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are owned by cement manufacturing company India Cements. N Srinivasan is the managing director of the company, is a former chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and former president of the BCCI. The brand value of the CSK in 2019 is estimated to be around Rs 732 crore (roughly $104 million), making them one of the most valuable IPL franchises. In January 2022, CSK became India's first unicorn sports enterprise. (Image: BCCI/IPL)



4 / 11 The Royal Challengers Bangalore team is owned by Indian alcoholic beverages company United Spirits. The brand value of Royal Challengers Bangalore was estimated to be Rs 595 crore ($79 million) in 2019. (Image: BCCI/IPL)



5 / 11 The champions of IPL 2012 and 2014, the Kolkata Knight Riders team is co-owned by Red Chillies Entertainment and the Mehta Group. Red Chillies Entertainment owns 55 percent of the company and Mehta Group owns the remaining 45 percent stake. Red Chillies Entertainment is an Indian visual effects, production and distribution company founded by actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri. Mehta Group is an Indian conglomerate based in Mumbai. Its chairman is Jay Mehta who is the husband of actress Juhi Chawla. As of 2019, KKR's value was estimated at Rs 629 crore ($84 million). (Image: BCCI/IPL)



6 / 11 Sunrisers Hyderabad, the team founded in 2012, which won its only IPL title in 2016, is owned by Indian media baron Kalanithi Maran, who is the chairman and founder of Sun Group. As of 2020, the team's brand value was around $57.4 million. (Image: BCCI/IPL)



7 / 11 Delhi Capitals which was formerly known as Delhi Daredevils is the IPL franchise that is jointly owned by the GMR Group and the JSW Group. (Image: BCCI/IPL)



8 / 11 Punjab Kings, which until 2019 were known as Kings XI Punjab, is co-owned by Dabur Group's Mohit Burman (46 percent), Wadia Group's Ness Wadia (23 percent), actress Preity Zinta (23 percent) and Saptarshi Dey of the Dey and Dey Group (minor stake). (Image: BCCI/IPL)



9 / 11 IPL's first champion Rajasthan Royals is co-owned by Manoj Badale of Emerging Media, Lachlan Murdoch and Redbird Capital Partners. Badale owns a 65 percent stake in the franchise, while Murdoch owns a 13 percent and Redbird Capital Partners holds a 15 percent stake. (Image: BCCI/IPL)



10 / 11 IPL newcomers Gujarat Titans are owned by British private equity and investment advisory firm CVC Capital Partners. The firm won the rights to operate the Ahmedabad franchise with a bid of Rs 5,625 crore ($750 million). (Image: Gujarat Titans/Twitter)