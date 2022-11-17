HAL, Bank of Baroda and Kotak Mahindra Bank: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on HAL with a target price of Rs 3,024 on its shares whereas Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' call on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 2,215 on its shares.

HAL | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on HAL with a target price of Rs 3,024 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company is improving its visibility and maintained its revenue growth guidance for FY23 at 7-8 percent.

Bank of Baroda | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Bank of Baroda with a target price of Rs 195 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's margin expansion remains on track.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' call on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 2,215 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's margin improved sharply in the last year and the loan growth is also strong.

ICICI Lombard | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 1,400 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's combined ratio is elevated on investments in distribution and competitive intensity.