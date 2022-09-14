Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Adani Ports, SBI and Bank of Baroda

SUMMARY Jefferies has an 'buy' call on the shares of Adani Ports with a revised target price of Rs 1,100 while Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of SBI with a revised target price of Rs 675.

Jefferies on Adani Ports | Jefferies has an 'buy' call on the shares of Adani Ports with a revised target price of Rs 1,100. According to the brokerage house, double-digit growth in medium-term should continue.

Morgan Stanley on SBI | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of SBI with a revised target price of Rs 675. According to the brokerage house, rise of equity capital is unlikely in near term.

Morgan Stanley on IndusInd Bank | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a revised target price of Rs 1,400. The brokerage house maintains growth visibility continues to improve.

Morgan Stanley on Bank of Baroda | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Bank of Baroda with a revised target price of Rs 170. The brokerage house maintains loan growth will be sustained in double-digits.