1 / 10 Wall Street | The US stock markets ended lower on Tuesday after crude oil prices rose anew as the US banned imports from Russia. The S&P 500 fell 30.39 points, or 0.7 percent, to 4,170.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.74 points, or 0.6 percent, to 32,632.64. The Nasdaq fell 35.41 points, or 0.3 percent, to 12,795.55.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Asian markets see a small recovery on Wednesday after three days of hefty selling. The Hang Seng Index added 0.26 percent to 20,820.02. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.31 percent to 3,303.71, while the Tokyo benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.41 percent or 101.80 points at 24,892.75 in early trade.



3 / 10 SGX NIFTY | Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded higher by 79.50 points, or 0.50 percent up at 16,021, signalling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Wednesday.



4 / 10 D-Street | Indian benchmark indices ended higher on March 8 amid high volatility led by the realty, IT, pharma names. At close, the Sensex was up 581.34 points or 1.10 percent at 53,424.09, and the Nifty was up 150.30 points or 0.95 percent at 16,013.50. About 2193 shares have advanced, 1069 shares declined, and 84 shares are unchanged.



5 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil prices settled around 4 percent higher on Tuesday as the United States banned Russian oil imports and Britain said it will phase them out by year end, decisions expected to further disrupt the global energy market where Russia is the second-largest exporter of crude. Brent crude futures settled at $127.98 a barrel, 3.9 percent higher, while U.S. crude futures settled at $123.70 a barrel, a 3.6 percent increase.



6 / 10 Rupee | Sliding for the fifth consecutive day, the rupee depreciated by 7 paise to close at a lifetime low of 77 against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed by surging crude oil prices amid the Russia-Ukraine war.



7 / 10 Gold Prices | Gold price dipped from key $2,000-mark on Tuesday. Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at $1,988.78 per ounce by 0447 GMT after hitting a 19-month high during the previous session. US gold futures were down 0.2 per cent to $1,992.40.



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose 2.11 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.73 trillion, while trading volumes rose 23.83 percent to $85.36 billion during the period. Bitcoin rose 2.65 percent while Ethereum jumped about 1.47 percent. Cardano was up 0.02 percent and Avalanche jumped 3.71 percent. Polkadot was up 1.82 percent and Litecoin rose 1.74 percent.



9 / 10 Russia-Ukraine War | Russia's offensive in Ukraine continued on Tuesday but at a slower pace, though fighting is showing no signs of abating. Russia calls its actions a "special military operation". The crisis has led to soaring energy prices and concerns about inflation and a possible hit to global economic recovery.