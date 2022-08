1 / 10 Zomato | Zomato shares declined nearly 10 percent in early trade on Wednesday as 66.6 crore shares or 8.4 percent equity worth Rs 3,464 crore changed hands in a series of block deals at an average of Rs 53 per share, 4.6 percent lower than the previous close of Rs 55.60 per share. The stock however recovered from losses and ended nearly 0.4 percent lower on the BSE.



2 / 10 IT stocks | The Nifty IT index gained the most among sectoral indices up nearly 1.4 percent. The shares of Coforge, MindTree, MPhasis, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited and Tech Mahindra closed 1.5 to 2.2 percent higher.



3 / 10 Oil and gas stocks | Shares of oil and gas companies declined on Wednesday as the Street remained cautious after windfall taxes were revised last evening. Oil India Limited, ONGC, Vedanta, GAIL, BPCL, IOC, Hindustan Petroleum closed 0,4 to 1.4 percent lower on the BSE.



4 / 10 Voltas Ltd | Shares of Voltas fell over 4 percent on Wednesday after the company reported lower-than-estimated earnings on all parameters — profit, sales, margin and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation). Its stock closed 1.7 percent lower on the BSE.



5 / 10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd | Nifty50's top loser, Sun Pharma's shares closed 2.2 percent lower.



6 / 10 Sugar stocks | The sugar stocks were in focus after sources said the government is likely hike the fair and remunerative price (FRP) during today's Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs' meeting. The shares of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd closed 2.8 to 5 percent down on the BSE.



7 / 10 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd | According to the company's quarterly earnings results, it reported a net profit of Rs 345.1 crore, below the Street estimate of Rs 365 crore. Its stock closed 0.6 percent lower.



8 / 10 Aurobindo Pharma | Shares of Aurobindo Pharma fell as much as 2 percent on Wednesday after the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued three observations to the company’s unit in Andhra Pradesh. Its stock closed 2.9 percent lower on the BSE.



9 / 10 SpiceJet | SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh is exploring a possibility of a partial stake sale in the airline, according to people in the know. Singh currently holds a majority 60 percent in the airline. Among the top Nifty500 gainers, its shares closed nearly 13 percent up