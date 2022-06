1 / 5 Zydus Lifesciences Ltd | Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said its chairman Pankaj R Patel has been appointed as a part time non-official director in the central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBl). The stock of the pharmaceutical company was trading at Rs 354.5 in the morning, close to its intraday high of Rs 356. However, its shares closed 0.04 percent lower on the BSE.



2 / 5 RBL Bank Ltd | RBL Bank on Tuesday said that the speculation linking the appointment of R Subramaniakumar with its asset quality challenges is "baseless and unfounded". The statement from the private sector lender's management gave some relief to investors as the stock rebounded from a record low hit the previous day. The stock settled 0.5 percent lower today..



3 / 5 Zomato | Investors began trading on a cautious note after the government asked online food business operators to submit a proposal within 15 days for improving their consumer grievance redressal mechanism amid rising complaints. Zomato's shares made a U-turn in choppy trade on Tuesday as the stock rose as much as 5 percent after initially falling 4.9 percent on the BSE during the morning session. Its shares closed 3.86 percent up on the BSE.



4 / 5 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) | Nifty500's top loser, the shares of MRPL closed 11.19 percent lower.