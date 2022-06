1 / 7 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd | The auto company's stock rose after the launch of the new Scorpio. Its shares closed 2.8 percent higher on the BSE.



2 / 7 Zomato | The company extended losses over concerns that the firm's acquisition of Blinkit will strain its financials and dampened the sentiment. The top Nifty500 loser, Zomato's shares closed 8.4 percent lower.



3 / 7 ONGC | The Nifty50 top gainer, ONGC's shares closed nearly 5.2 percent higher.



4 / 7 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd | The company's shares fell over 2 percent after it received a warning letter from the capital markets regulator SEBI regarding insufficient disclosures. However, its stock closed 0.15 percent up on the BSE.



5 / 7 TVS Motor Company Ltd | Shares of TVS Motor Company rose more than 2 percent after the Chennai-based company said it was focusing on electric vehicles and was coming up with multiple products in the two- and three-wheeler segments. Its stock closed 2.35 percent up.



6 / 7 Bandhan Bank Ltd | Shares of Bandhan Bank fell more than 7 percent on Tuesday as concerns of a likely increase in non-performing loans resurfaced, considering the Assam floods. However, its shares closed 2.5 percent lower on the BSE.