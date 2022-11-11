Zomato, Muthoot Finance, JSPL: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has a 'buy' call on Zomato with a target price of Rs 100 on its shares while CLSA has a 'sell' call on JSPL with a target price of Rs 430 on its shares.

Zomato | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on Zomato with a target price of Rs 100 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the management of the company is showing urgency in reducing losses of the company. It also added that rise in take-rate has helped Zomato.

Muthoot Finance | CLSA maintains an 'underperform' call on Muthoot Finance with a target price of Rs 1,200 on its shares. The brokerage house has cut EPS estimates of the company by 7-8 percent for FY23-25.

JSPL | CLSA has a 'sell' call on JSPL with a target price of Rs 430 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the Q2 results of the company was below estimates elevated costs.

Eicher Motors | Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' call on Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 4,065 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company is on right path by focusing on growth over margin.