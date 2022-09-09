    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Fridays's top brokerage calls: Zomato, M&M, IndusInd Bank and Godrej Consumer Products

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Zomato with a revised target price of Rs 80 while Credit Suisse has an 'outperform' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a revised target price of Rs 1,280.

    Morgan Stanley on Zomato | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Zomato with a revised target price of Rs 80.

    Momura on Mahindra and Mahindra(M&M) | Momura has an 'buy' call on the shares of M&M with a revised target price of Rs 1,505.

    JPMorgan on Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. | JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. with a revised target price of Rs 1,000.

    Credit Suisse on IndusInd Bank | Credit Suisse has an 'outperform' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a revised target price of Rs 1,280.

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng