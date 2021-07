Zomato, one of the top 5 unicorns of India, is a platform that has successfully managed to connect restaurants and customers. By using technology and a fleet of delivery partners, Zomato has created a capital-light compounding machine which creates an eco-system wherein restaurants make more money, customers enjoy convenience along with quality products and delivery partners enjoy part-time income. Brokerage house IDBI Capital believes, Zomato will continue to lead the food services industry in India. Here's all you need to know about Zomato and its IPO in charts. (Image: Shutterstock)