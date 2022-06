1 / 6 Zomato | The company's shares closed 2.1 percent higher on the BSE after reports emerged of its board to hold a meeting on June 24 to consider an acquisition of Blinkit via issue of equity.



Hindalco | Copper prices fell globally, which led to Hindalco's shares dropping as well. Among the top Nifty50 losers, Hindalco's stock closed 5.9 percent lower on the NSE.



RBL Bank Ltd | RBL Bank's shares closed 2.8 percent up on the BSE after sources said that the bank's key investors were likely to approve the appointment of R Subramaniakumar as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.



ITI Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, ITI's shares closed 17.2 percent higher on the BSE.



Jain Irrigation System Ltd | investors cheered the firm's international irrigation business merger with Rivulus, part of Singapore-based investment fund Temasek. Its stock closed nearly 10.3 percent higher on the BSE.