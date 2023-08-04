Zomato, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Mahindra & Mahindra with a target of Rs 1,578 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Sun Pharma with a target of Rs 1,310 per share

1 / 12

Cummins | UBS has maintained a 'sell' rating on Cummins with a target of Rs 1,250 per share. It says the compny witnessed a sharp 160 bps quarter-on-quarter decline in EBITDA margin, driven by higher salary and other opex.

2 / 12

Eicher Motors | UBS has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Eicher Motors withh a target of Rs 3,500 per share. It says the automaker's first quarter earnings

3 / 12

Eicher Motors | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Eicher Motors with a target of Rs 4,000 per share. It says the automaker's first quarter EBITDA grew 23 percent from last year and was 6 percent above estimates to an all-time high.

4 / 12

Sun Pharma | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Sun Pharma with a target of Rs 1,310 per share. It says the pharma company's 5 percent India business growth was disappointing, but should improve from now.

5 / 12

Zomato | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Zomato with a target of Rs 100 per share. It says the company's first quarter earnings should reinforce investor faith in its execution prowess.

6 / 12

Zomato | UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on Zomato with a target of Rs 90 per share. It says the company achieved a positive adj EBITDA and net profit after tax ahead of guidance.

7 / 12

Zomato | HSBC has maintained a 'buy' rating on Zomato with a target of Rs 102 per share. It says the company is expecting to improve its profitability.

8 / 12

Zomato | Nomura has maintained a 'reduce' rating on Zomato with a target of Rs 60. It says the company's first quarter margin were a surprise, and the margin improvement story continues.

9 / 12

Zomato | Jefferies has maintained a ' buy' rating on Zomato with a target of Rs 130 per share. It says the first quarter puts to rest all concerns about the company's ability to make 'respectable' profits.

10 / 12

Bharti Airtel | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 870 per share. It says the company's first quarter subscriber additions were better than estimates with good postpaid additions.

11 / 12

LIC Housing | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on LIC Housing with a target of Rs 320 per share. It says sharp improvement in loan spreads caused an 18 percent NII beat for LIC Housing.

12 / 12