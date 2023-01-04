Zomato, Divi's Laboratories, JSW Steel and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 4

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's session on a negative note. The NSE Nifty ended at 18042.95, 189.60 points down and the BSE Sensex ended 60657.45, 636.75 points lower. Here are the key stocks that moved-

1 / 7

Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index fell the most among sectoral indices, down 2.1 percent. Shares of MOIL, Hindustan Copper, Welspun Corporation, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, National Aluminium, JSL, SAIL, Vedanta, Hindalco, JSW Steel ended 1.8 to 4.1 percent down.

2 / 7

Divi's Laboratories | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 1,1 percent higher.

3 / 7

Zomato | Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended 4.4 percent lower.

4 / 7

Infosys | nfosys JV, Infosys Compaz is in a pact with Singapore-based StarHub for IT transformation. Its shares ended 1.8 percent down.

5 / 7

Avenue Supermarts Ltd | Shares of supermarket chain DMart’s parent company, Avenue Supermarts, declined close to two percent on Wednesday on slowing revenue growth even as the company reported a double digit growth in revenue from operations. Its stock ended 3.2 percent lower.

6 / 7

Orient Cement Ltd | The company clarified that it was not privy to any information with respect to promoter stake sale. Its stock ended 4.4 percent higher.

7 / 7

Coal India | Coal India recommended 19 percent minimum guaranteed benefit for National Coal Wage Agreement effective for 5 years from July 1, 2021. Its shares ended 3.1 percent down.