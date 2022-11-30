Stocks to watch: Zomato, Biocon, GR Infraprojects, Gland Pharma and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a muted start on Wednesday amid mixed global cues. SGX Nifty futures were last trading 11.5 points or 0.1 percent at 18,747. Shares of Zomato, Biocon, GR Infraprojects, Gland Pharma among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on November 30 -

Zomato Ltd | Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is looking to sell a three percent stake in food delivery startup as part of a $200 million block deal on November 30.

Biocon Ltd | Biocon Biologics Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, announced today that it has successfully completed its multi-billion-dollar acquisition of the global biosimilars business of its partner Viatris Inc.

GR Infraprojects Ltd | The company said it emerged as L-1 bidder for the construction of the elevated viaduct for Rs 592.2 crores. The elevated viaduct will be constructed from the end of the ramp at IDPL complex to start of ramp at Rajiv Chowk and three elevated stations viz, Udyog Vihar, Sector‐17 and Rajiv Chowk.

Gland Pharma Ltd | The pharma company announced that it has through its wholly owned subsidiary Gland Pharma International PTE Ltd, Singapore entered into a put option agreement to acquire 100 percent of Cenexi Group for an equity value not exceeding Euro 120 million.

Infosys Ltd | The IT giant announced its collaboration with UNLEASH, a non-profit organisation with a mission to get the youth to create innovative and scalable solutions to help reach the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd | The company acquired an additional stake of 7.8 percent in subsidiary Arunodaya Hospitals, increasing shareholding from 57.8 percent to 65.6 percent.

IDFC Ltd | The company received approval from market regulator SEBI for the proposed change in control of IDFC Asset Management (India) Ltd to Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd.

Inox Wind Ltd | The wind energy solutions provider said the company and its arm Inox Green Energy Services have paid debts of Rs 411 crore. The company and its subsidiary, as part of the strategic initiative to deleverage their respective balance sheets, have recently paid Rs 250 crore and Rs 161 crore towards reducing their debt.

Greenpanel Industries Ltd | The company’s board of directors approved the winding up of wholly owned subsidiary Greenpanel Singapore Pte Ltd.