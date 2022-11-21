Stocks to watch: Zomato, Archean Chemical, Five Star Business Finance, PB Fintech, Steel stocks and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the red on the first trading day of the week. SGX Nifty futures were down 85 points or 0.5 percent at 18,262.5. Shares of Zomato, Archean Chemical, Five Star Business Finance, PB Fintech among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on November 21 -

Steel stocks | The government revised exports duties on steel products on Saturday. The export duty on steel products was withdrawn, whereas iron ore lumps and fines less than 58 percent FE will attract zero duty and greater than 58 will attract 30 percent duty.

Archean Chemical Industries | The specialty chemical company will make a debut on the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 407 per share.

Five Star Business Finance | The NBFC will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price has been set at Rs 474 per share.

Zomato Ltd | The online food delivery service announced that co-founder Mohit Gupta has resigned from his position. Gupta joined the company four-and-a-half year back, was elevated to co-founder in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business.

HDFC Bank Ltd | The lender has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Karnataka to provide banking and financial services to startups registered with Karnataka Startup Cell.

PB Fintech Ltd | The company has acquired 26.7 percent shares of YKNP Marketing Management for $2 million.

3i Infotech Ltd | The IT company has bagged order from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation for managing and supporting IT infrastructure at HPCL offices, refinery including data centers across pan-India for Rs 51 crore spread across three years.

Sheela Foam Ltd | The company has approved the amalgamation of International Comfort Technologies Private Ltd with the company.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd | The company's board to meet on November 25 to consider share buyback.