Zee Entertainment shares soar 40%: Where is the stock headed? Experts weigh in

IST (Published)
The share price of Zee Entertainment closed over 40 percent higher to Rs 261.50 Tuesday after Invesco, the largest shareholder of Zee sought an Extraordinary General Meeting to remove three directors, including Punit Goenka, the current MD & CEO and to appoint six independent directors. Now, what does the future look like for the company? Should investors buy this stock? Experts talk to CNBC-TV18.