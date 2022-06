1 / 6 YES Bank | YES Bank has shortlisted US-based private equity firm, JC Flowers, as its joint venture partner for its proposed asset reconstruction company. This deal will result in the largest ever transfer of bad loans from a bank to an ARC in one go, and also help YES Bank become a net-zero non-performing assets (NPA) bank. With this, the banking stock closed 1.06 percent higher on the BSE.



2 / 6 Hero Motocorp | Among the top Nifty50 losers, the company's shares closed 3.45 percent down after it deferred the launch of its first electric two-wheeler on account of supply constraints amid geopolitical tensions.



3 / 6 Nifty IT stocks | Macquarie turned bullish on the IT space and named HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys as its top picks. With this, the IT stock index, up 1.8 percent, gained the most among sectoral indices on the NSE. Shares of L&T Technology Services, Larson and Toubro Infotech Ltd, HCL Tech, MPhasis, MindTree, TCS, Infosys ended 1.8-3.6 percent up.



4 / 6 Reliance Industries | Nifty50's top gainer, shares of RIL closed 3.6 percent up. Shares The brand licensing arm of the Mukesh Ambani-led RIL—Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL)—will acquire a 40 percent stake in Italy-based Plastic Legno's toy manufacturing business in India.



5 / 6 ONGC | The company's shares closed 1.87 percent up on the BSE after the Oil Minister said taxation is the Finance Ministry's prerogative and talks of windfall tax on oil companies are speculative.