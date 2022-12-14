Yes Bank, Hindalco, Vodafone Idea and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 14

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices were trading in the green on Wednesday. Both, NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex were trading 0.2 percent up around 2.50pm on Wednesday.

Yes Bank | Shares of Yes Bank Ltd. declined as much as 8 percent on Wednesday, cooling off from their 52-week high. Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the private lender with an "underweight" rating and a price target of Rs 20. Its shares were trading 5.8 percent lower at 2.30pm.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd | Packaged consumer goods company Colgate-Palmolive (India) is looking to expand into the personal care segment and is open to inorganic opportunities in the sector, the company mentioned in the first analyst meeting under new leader Prabha Narasimhan. Its shares were trading nearly 4.1 percent down at 2.30pm.

Hindalco | Nifty50's top gainer around 2.30pm, Hindalco's shares were trading 2.4 percent higher.

Paytm | Shares of digital financial services firm One97 Communications, Paytm's parent company, fell in early trading on Wednesday after the company announced the buyback of 52.5 lakh equity shares post market hours on Tuesday. Its shares were trading nearly 1.6 percent down at 2.30pm.

IEX | Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Wednesday announced that it has become the country's first carbon-neutral power bourse by using market-based tradable instruments to nullify its carbon emissions. Its stock was trading nearly 1.1 percent up at 2.40pm.

Patel Engineering Ltd | Infrastructure and construction services company Patel Engineering Ltd. announced after market hours on Tuesday that its board would meet on December 16, to consider raising funds through a rights issue. Its shares were trading 2.8 percent higher at 2.45pm.

Vodafone Idea | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares were trading 12 percent higher at 2.50pm.