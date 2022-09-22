Stocks to watch today: Wipro, State Bank of India, SpiceJet, Reliance Industries and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a gap-down start on Thursday tracing largely negative moves across global markets after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates and forecast more hikes than markets had expected. Shares of Wipro, State Bank of India, SpiceJet, and Reliance Industries among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on September 22 -

SpiceJet Ltd | The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that the airline would continue to remain under enhanced surveillance till October 29. The restrictions imposed by the regulator on July 27 would continue to be in force until the end of the summer schedule.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd | The company has received a Letter of Acceptance from South Western Railway for the project including electrical and telecommunication. The accepted bid project cost is Rs 258.12 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd | Company's CFO Alok Agarwal plans to gift or sell shares in 2023. The CFO will gift or sell 3.5 lakh shares between May 10-Aug 31, 2023.

IDBI Bank Ltd | The LIC-controlled bank said it has completed the sale transaction of its entire stake in the joint venture Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) for over Rs 580 crore.

KPI Green Energy Ltd | The company has received new order of 5.40 MW (comprising of 5.40 MW Wind Turbine and 4 MWdc Solar) under Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project under Captive Power Producer segment.

State Bank of India | The lender has raised Rs 4,000 crore Basel III compliant Tier 2 bonds at coupon rate of 7.57 percent. Issue oversubscribed by about 5 times against the base issue size of Rs 2,000 crore.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd | The company has divested entire 21.85 percent stake in Triveni Turbine. A total of 11.85 percent was acquired by marquee global and domestic investors and 10 percent has been acquired by the promoter through an inter-se promoter transfer.

Wipro Ltd | The company has terminated 300 employees found 'moonlighting'. Rishad Premji says they were found working for competitors, which is a “complete violation of integrity in its deepest form”.

Heritage Foods Ltd | The company board will consider raising funds via the rights issue on September 30, 2022.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd | The company will issue NCDs up to Rs 25 crore on a private placement basis with a green shoe option up to Rs 25 crore.