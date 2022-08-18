Wipro, IRCTC, SBI Card and more: Key stocks that moved the most on August 18

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Indian shares ended Thursday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17956.50, 12.25 points higher while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 60298.00, 37.87 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

| Wipro is yet to dole out variable payouts for the April-June quarter to mid- and senior-level employees as margin pressure continues to hurt the technology firm. Its stock ended 1.8 percent lower on the BSE.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 2.1 percent down

Power Mech Projects Ltd | Shares of Power Mech Projects Ltd (PMPL) climbed to its 52-week high on Thursday after the company received orders worth more than Rs 6,100 crore from the Adani Group. Its stock ended 2 percent lower on the BSE.

Bharti Airtel | The company added most number of wireless subscribers at 7.93 lakh customers taking its base to 36.29 crore, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) subscription data for June. Its stock ended nearly 1.6 percent up on the BSE.

L&T | Larsen & Toubro (L&T) stock has not been re-rated to the same extent as peer stocks have been, Credit Suisse said on Thursday. This has prompted the foreign brokerage firm to hike its target price on the stock to Rs 2,250 from Rs 2,000 while maintaining its 'outperform' call. Among the top Nifty50 gainers, its stock ended 2 percent up.

IRCTC | The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) shares traded ex-dividend today, August 18, after the Indian Railways' PSU fixed 19th August 2022 as record date to finalise eligible shareholders for the final dividend payment financial year 2022. Its stock closed nearly 6.2 percent higher on the BSE.

Realty stocks | The Nifty Realty index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 1.5 percent. The shares of Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, DLF, Phoenix Mills Ltd and Indiabulls Real Estate ended 1.2 to 6.5 percent higher.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings | Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) dropped more than 6 percent on Thursday after 10.2 crore shares, representing 17.4 percent equity worth Rs 5,200 crore, changed hands at Rs 510 per share. Its stock ended 4 percent down on the BSE.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd | Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) shares climbed over 2 percent after the company said it had signed an agreement to set up an office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Its stock ended nearly 1.1 percent up on the BSE.

SBI Cards | Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services dropped by over 5 percent on fears that merchant discount rates on credit card transactions may be regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended nearly 4.3 percent down.