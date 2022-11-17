Stocks to watch: Wipro, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Power, Aurobindo Pharma, SBI and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to have a muted start on Thursday. SGX Nifty futures were last trading 59 points or 0.3 percent lower at 18,421. Shares of Wipro, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Power among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on November 17 -

Wipro Ltd | The company announced that it has reached an agreement with employee representatives on setting up a European Works Council. The EWC will be the first by an Indian headquartered company.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd | The company has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 15.5 for the current financial year. The total dividend payout will be worth Rs 6,549.24 crore. Since May 2020, the company has announced dividends on five instances, totaling to nearly Rs 100.

Asian Paints Ltd | The company has entered into technology and other allied agreements with USA-based Kellogg Brown & Root LLC for manufacturing of Vinyl Acetate Monomer in India.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd | The company announced the randomiation of first patient in the Phase-3 global clinical trial of Masupirdine for the treatment of agitation in patients with dementia of the Alzheimer's type.

Tata Power Ltd | Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, has tied up with Union Bank of India to help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector switch to solar solutions. The objective of this collaboration is to improve access to green energy and save on the cost of electricity, thus making MSMEs more profitable.

One97 Communications Ltd | According to a report by Bloomberg, SoftBank is looking to sell $215 million worth of shares in Paytm as the fintech's lock-in for pre-IPO investors ends later this week.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd | The company has received an Establishment Inspection Report from US drug regulator classifying the inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated for Andhra Pradesh unit.

State Bank of India | The bank has signed a €150 million (Rs 1,240 crore) agreement with German development bank KfW. The loan agreement will finance solar power projects in India under Indo-German solar partnership.