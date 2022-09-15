Wipro, Hindalco, PVR and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 15

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session on a negative note. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17877.40, 126.35 points lower, while the BSE Sensex closed at 59934.01, down 412.96 points. Here are the key stocks that moved most today:

Wipro Ltd | Wipro shares advanced on Thursday as the domestic market shrugged off weakness across global markets after the US inflation reading. Brokerage firm CLSA has given the stock an outperform call as the tech giant’s management is confident in meeting its revenue guidance for the July to September quarter. Its stock ended nearly 1.3 percent lower.

PVR | Shares of multiplex chain operator PVR dipped by nearly 3 percent after investors offloaded 9 percent stake in the company via a block deal on Thursday, September 15. Its stock ended 4.4 percent lower.

Vedanta Ltd | Shares of Vedanta touched an intraday high of Rs 320.9, up by 5.06 percent from the previous close on the BSE in early morning trade after the company announced that it has invested Rs 80,000 crore in Odisha and plans to invest in another Rs 25,000 crore to expand its aluminium, ferrochrome and mining businesses in the state. Its stock ended 2.8 percent up at Rs 314.1 apiece.

KPI Green Energy Ltd | Shares of KPI Green Energy Ltd rose as much as 5.15 percent on Thursday, September 15, after the company announced that it received new orders for executing a wind-solar hybrid power project of 4.20 MW capacity. Its stock ended nearly 3.1 percent up.

Hindalco | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended nearly 3.9 percent down.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank | Tamilnad Mercantile Bank made a weak debut on Dalal Street on Thursday, in contrast to the trend seen in the grey market in the past few days. The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) stock began trading on BSE at Rs 510, as against its IPO price range of Rs 500-525. Its stock ended 0.07 percent down at Rs 509.65 apiece.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd | Shares of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd jumped 4.9 percent on Thursday after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the investment of Rs 665 crore by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) in Aditya Birla Health Insurance in exchange for a minority stake. Its stock ended 1.8 percent higher.