    market News

    Wipro, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki: Thursday's top brokerage calls

    2 Min(s) Read
    By Sangam Singh

    SUMMARY

    Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on the shares of Wipro with a target price of Rs 365 while CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,100.

    Wipro | Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on the shares of Wipro with a target price of Rs 365. The brokerage says that recovery of margin of the company is slower, and underperformance may continue in future.

    Wipro | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Wipro with a target price of Rs 450. The brokerage has cut down the EPS estimates of the company by 4 percent and one percent for FY23 and FY24 respectively.

    HCL Technologies | JPMorgan has an 'underweight' call on the shares of HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 850. The brokerage says that the company has reported an all-round beat for Q2 in FY23.

    Axis Bank | CLSA has a 'buy' call on the shares of Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,100. The brokerage says that company's quality of Earnings has improved.

    Maruti Suzuki | CLSA has a 'sell' call on the shares of Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 7,597. The brokerage says that it doesn't see the automaker gaining market share in automobile sector to justify its valuation.

