Wipro and Federal Bank: Friday's top brokerage calls

Federal Bank | UBS has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Federal Bank with a target of Rs 155 per share. It says loan growth is healthy across segments.

Federal Bank | Investec has maintained a 'hold' rating on Federabl Bank with a target of Rs 140 per share. It says it expects investments made in franchise to yield results gradually.

Federal Bank | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal weight' rating on Federal Bank with a target of Rs 145 per share. It says the NIM is near trough, but recovery will be gradual.

Federal Bank | Citi has upgraded its rating on Federal Bank to 'buy' with a target of Rs 160 per share. It says the NIMs have disappointed, the growth/fees are comforting, and credit cost contained.

Wipro | Jefferies has maintained an 'underperform' rating on Wipro with a target of Rs 335 per share. It sas the first quarter results missed estimates, mainly because of lower-than-expected revenue.

Wipro | Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Wipro with a target of Rs 375 per share. it says growth continues to be affected by low discretionary spends.

Wipro | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underperform' rating on Wipro with a target of Rs 352 per share. It says revenue growth has decelerated more sharply compared to peers.