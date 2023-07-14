CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsWipro and Federal Bank: Friday's top brokerage calls

Wipro and Federal Bank: Friday's top brokerage calls

Wipro and Federal Bank: Friday's top brokerage calls
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 14, 2023 9:10:09 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

UBS has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Federal Bank with a target of Rs 155 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Wipro with a target of Rs 375 per share.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 7
Show More
Show More

Federal Bank | UBS has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Federal Bank with a target of Rs 155 per share. It says loan growth is healthy across segments.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 7
Show More
Show More

Federal Bank | Investec has maintained a 'hold' rating on Federabl Bank with a target of Rs 140 per share. It says it expects investments made in franchise to yield results gradually.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 7
Show More
Show More

Federal Bank | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal weight' rating on Federal Bank with a target of Rs 145 per share. It says the NIM is near trough, but recovery will be gradual.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 7
Show More
Show More

Federal Bank | Citi has upgraded its rating on Federal Bank to 'buy' with a target of Rs 160 per share. It says the NIMs have disappointed, the growth/fees are comforting, and credit cost contained.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 7
Show More
Show More

Wipro | Jefferies has maintained an 'underperform' rating on Wipro with a target of Rs 335 per share. It sas the first quarter results missed estimates, mainly because of lower-than-expected revenue.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 7
Show More
Show More

Wipro | Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Wipro with a target of Rs 375 per share. it says growth continues to be affected by low discretionary spends.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 7
Show More
Show More

Wipro | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underperform' rating on Wipro with a target of Rs 352 per share. It says revenue growth has decelerated more sharply compared to peers. 

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X