Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Reliance Industries, GSK Pharma, Abbott and IndusInd Bank

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley maintains 'hold' on the shares of Reliance Industries with a revised target price of Rs 2,620 while Jefferies maintains 'buy' on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a revised target price of Rs 1,330. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

1 / 4

Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries | Morgan Stanley maintains 'hold' on the shares of Reliance Industries with a revised target price of Rs 2,620. Capex intensity for new energy and decarbonisation business to rise over next 12 months, according to the brokerage.

2 / 4

Morgan Stanley on GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals | Morgan Stanley maintains 'underweight' on the shares of GSK Pharma with a target price of Rs 1,416. According to MS, rich valuation and relatively lower growth profile is keeping them underweight.

3 / 4

CLSA on Abbott | CLSA maintains 'buy' on the shares of Abbott with a revised target price of Rs 22,510. The brokerage sees a 16 percent earnings CAGR over FY 22-25.

4 / 4

Jefferies on IndusInd Bank | Jefferies maintains 'buy' on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a revised target price of Rs 1,330. New initiatives on liabilities, corp and rural banking can turnaround return on assets, the brokerage said.