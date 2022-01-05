Warren Buffett’s five best investments as Apple becomes world’s richest company

Apple has topped a $3 trillion market valuation, proving to be one of the most lucrative bets Berkshire Hathaway (Warren Buffett's conglomerate) has made in the last decade. It is of note, however, that Buffett was initially averse to this tech stock. But thanks to Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, Buffett's investing deputies, he changed his mind. Now, Berkshire Hathaway is Apple's largest shareholder, outside of exchange and index traded fund providers. In fact, Buffett has called Apple Berkshire's third-largest business, changing his tune from calling iPhone a "sticky" product. From Coca Cola to American Express, here are Warren Buffett's other profitable investments.