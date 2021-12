1 / 10 Asian equities: Asian share markets fell and oil prices slid on Monday as surging Omicron cases triggered tighter restrictions in Europe and threatened to drag on the global economy into the new year. A seasonal lack of liquidity made for a bumpy start and S&P 500 futures led the way with a 0.7 percent drop, while Nasdaq futures shed 0.6 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.4 percent and Japan's Nikkei 0.7 percent.



2 / 10 Wall Street: Wall Street finished lower on Friday, weighed down by Big Tech as investors worried about the Omicron coronavirus variant and digested the Federal Reserve's decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster.



3 / 10 D-Street: Indian equity benchmarks tumbled 1.5 percent to more than one-week closing lows on Friday, dragged by losses across sectors barring IT stocks. The 30-scrip index ended 889.4 points lower at 57,011.7 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 16,985.2, down 263.2 points from its previous close.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices slumped by about 2 percent early on Monday as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Europe and the United States stoked investor worries that new restrictions on businesses to combat its spread may hit fuel demand. Brent crude futures fell $1.36, or 1.9 percent, to $72.16 a barrel by 0036 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.51, or 2.1 percent, to $69.35 a barrel.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee pared its initial losses to settle marginally higher by 3 paise at 76.06 against the US dollar on Friday, even as concerns over foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices weighed on overall sentiment. The local unit, however, recorded its fourth weekly decline amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Firming up of crude oil prices too weighed on the local unit.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold price in the national capital on Friday rallied by Rs 398 to Rs 47,762 per 10 gram reflecting gains in precious metal prices in the international market, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 47,364 per 10 gram. Silver also gained Rs 1,033 to Rs 61,147 per kg from Rs 60,114 per kg in the previous trade.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin was trading at $46,922.33 on Friday, which is a 0.6 percent increase in the last 24 hours.



8 / 10 Shriram Properties listing today: Shriram Properties will list its equity shares today. The IPO was subscribed 4.6 times, the company’s shares are trading at a premium of only Rs 15 in the grey market, as per IPO watch.



9 / 10 FII, DII data: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,069.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,478.52 crore in the Indian equity market on December 17, as per provisional data available on the NSE.