Wake Up Call: With quarterly results around the corner, can the market rally sustain?

SUMMARY All frontline indices ended at record highs on Friday, with pharma and AMC stocks among the top gainers. The key question is can the market rally sustain? These are the five things to watch before markets open today:

The Indian markets closed the first half of 2023 on a record note, But can the rally sustain in the second half? As Gift Nifty begins trading in India, the sentiment is buoyant with all four frontline indices — Sensex, Nifty, Nifty Bank & Midcap — posting record close.

In fact, the market posted its biggest quarterly gains nearly two years. Nifty was up 10 percent for the first quarter of FY24. The key question is, can the rally sustain as the first quarter results are around the corner?

Auto majors such as Maruti, Hero, Escorts, Tata Motors and Royal Enfield delivered their monthly sales figures over the weekend. Maruti Suzuki missed estimates with total sales increasing 1.9 percent at 1.59 lakh units compared to 1.56 lakh units in the same period last year. Hero MotoCorp also missed estimates, with total sales dropping 9.9 percent to 4.37 lakh units, compared to 4.84 lakh units year-on-year. Escorts Kubota's sales were muted, with the total dropping 2 percent at 9,850 units compared to 10,051 units year-on-year. Eicher Motors (Royal Enfield) reported strong sales with the total sales increasing 26 percent at 77,109 units compared to 61,407 units year-on-year.

UltraTech Cement posted a strong quarterly update with strong volume growth reflecting continued market share gain

.Karur Vysya Bank and CSB Bank also posted their quarterly updates. Karur Vysya Bank's deposits were up 13.75 percent year-on-year and 5.3 percent quarter-on-quarter at Rs 80715 crore, while its advances increased to Rs 67105 crore, up 13.95 percent year-on-year and 4.58 percent quarter-on-quarter. CSB Bank's deposits were up 20.8 percent year-on-year, and down 0.12 percent quarter-on-quarter at Rs 24475.5 crore.

Primary activity is buoyant. Cyient DLM's likely listing is on Friday, PKH Ventures' closes on July 3, the Senco Gold IPO opens on July 4, SME-Alphalogic on July 3 and HMA lists on July 4. Over the weekend, Tesla delivered strong production and delivery numbers, beating market expectations. Meanwhile, Nasdaq gained over 31 percent for the first half of the year. The European indices ended with gains on Friday and oil prices posted their fourth-straight quarterly decline.