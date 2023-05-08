Wake up call: The bulls are back!

SUMMARY Lupin, Apollo Tyres, DRL, Bosch, Escorts, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Cipla, DLF would be reporting their earnings this week.

Wall Street ended Friday's trading session with massive gains. Dow jones was up 546 points on Friday, while the Nasdaq gained over 2 percent. US market gains came after a stronger-than-expected April jobs report. Non-farm payrolls increased by 253,000 in April, beating expectations. US unemployment has fallen to lowest level since 1969 at 3.4 percent.

Secondly, foreign investors bought in cash for the seventh-straight day on Friday. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 777 crore in cash on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 2,198 crore in cash. FIIs have bought Rs 5527 crore in May, so far.

In result reactions, Paytm and Coal India are in focus, after reporting earnings over the weekend. paytm reported a good set of earnings with revenue up 51 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,334 crore in the fourth quarter. EBITDA before ESOP costs came in at Rs 234 crore in FY23, Its contribution profit improved 49 percent to Rs 3,900 crore. In april, the average monthly transacting users were at 9.2 crore, up 25 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, Coal India was a weak operational performance. Its net profit was down 17.7% percent at Rs 5,527.6 crore compared to last year's Rs 6,715 crore. Its revenue was up 16.6 percent at Rs 38,152.3 crore compared to last year's Rs 32,706 crore. Its EBITDA was down 24.2 percent at Rs 6,898 from last year's Rs 9,078 crore. And it's margin came in at 18.1 percent from last year's 27.8 percent.

Here are some important results to watch out for this week: Lupin, Apollo Tyres will report their quarterly earnings on May 9, DRL, Bosch and Escorts on May 10, Eicher Motors would be on May 11 and Tata Motors, Cipla, DLF would be on May 12.

Lastly, Gautam Duggad of Motilal Oswal is bullish on the market. He said corporate earnings of the fourth quarter of FY23 have so far been in line, but lopsided, with with performances of heavyweights, such as Reliance, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and TCS, driving the aggregate. "The spread of earnings has been decent with 77 percent of our universe either meeting or exceeding profit expectations. However, growth has been led only by BFSI, Auto and Technology," he said. Duggad added that after a flat FY23, Nifty now trades at 18x one-year forward P/E, which is a decent drop from the level of 21x seen at the beginning of FY23. "We maintain our 'overweight' stance on financials, capex, autos and consumption. We are 'neutral' on IT and healthcare while we have 'under-weight' stance on metals, energy and utilities in our model portfolio," he added.