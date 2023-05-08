English
Wake up call: The bulls are back!

By Sonia Shenoy  May 8, 2023 7:07:05 AM IST (Published)

Lupin, Apollo Tyres, DRL, Bosch, Escorts, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Cipla, DLF would be reporting their earnings this week.

Wall Street ended Friday's trading session with massive gains. Dow jones was up 546 points on Friday, while the Nasdaq gained over 2 percent. US market gains came after a stronger-than-expected April jobs report. Non-farm payrolls increased by 253,000 in April, beating expectations. US unemployment has fallen to lowest level since 1969 at 3.4 percent.

Secondly, foreign investors bought in cash for the seventh-straight day on Friday. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 777 crore in cash on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 2,198 crore in cash. FIIs have bought Rs 5527 crore in May, so far.

X