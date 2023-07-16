CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsWake Up Call: Strong global cues to aid Nifty 50; Reliance, HDFC Bank, Infosys earnings this week

Wake Up Call: Strong global cues to aid Nifty 50; Reliance, HDFC Bank, Infosys earnings this week

Wake Up Call: Strong global cues to aid Nifty 50; Reliance, HDFC Bank, Infosys earnings this week
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy  Jul 16, 2023 9:57:03 PM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

This is going to be an earnings-heavy week with HDFC Bank and LTIMindtree reporting results on Monday, followed by IndusInd Bank on Tuesday, HUL and Infosys on Thursday, Reliance Industries on Friday and ICICI Bank on Saturday.

bse share buyback
Image count1 / 5
Show More
Show More

Indian equities hit a new high on Friday with the Nifty 50 making a new record of 19,595 and also closed above the 19,500 mark for the first time ever. This is going to be an earnings-heavy week with HDFC Bank and LTIMindtree reporting results on Monday, followed by IndusInd Bank on Tuesday, HUL and Infosys on Thursday, Reliance Industries on Friday and ICICI Bank on Saturday.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 5
Show More
Show More

Momentum in the markets continued with the Nifty 50 closing above the 19,500 mark for the first time ever as highlighted earlier. Foreign investors continued to remain net buyers in the cash market, while the domestic investors remained net sellers.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 5
Show More
Show More

Global cues are positive with the Dow Jones adding over 100 points to rise for the fifth day in a row on Friday. For the week, the Dow gained 2.3 percent to register its best week since March. For the week, the S&P 500 rose 2.4 percent and the Nasdaq gained 3.3 percent.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 5
Show More
Show More

United Healthcare was the biggest contributor to the Dow's gains on Friday. The insurance giant surged more than 7 percent after reporting better-than-expected adjusted earnings and revenue for the quarter, while also raising the lower end of its full-year adjusted earnings guidance. JPMorgan also ended 0.6 percent higher after its earnings topped expectations.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 5
Show More
Show More

On the commodities front, Gold prices surged to a three-month high after signs of cooling inflation sparked some hopes of a pause in rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve. Gold prices had their best week since April, having gained 1.65 percent.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X