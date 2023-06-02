Wake Up Call: Strong global cues may support Nifty 50, Chris Wood bets on AU Small Finance Bank

SUMMARY Flows continue to remain muted, US markets end strong on Thursday, and more. These are the five things to watch as we begin the day today:

Nifty closed below 18500 on Thursday, with pressure coming in from financials. This morning, all indications point to the market opening in the green because of strong global cues.

US markets ended Thursday's trade session strong, Dow Jones was up 153 points, while S&P 500 was up 1 percent. All eyes are now on Friday's US jobs report data that comes out in the evening. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect that growth eased in May over the previous month, with 190,000 jobs added versus the 253,000 gained in April. That would mark the lowest monthly gain since December 2020.

Flows continued to remain muted. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 71 crore in cash market, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 488 crore in cash market on Thursday.

In stock specific action, two-wheeler players reported decent sales in May. Domestic sales witnessed a strong rebound, while exports continued to be under pressure. Hero MotoCorp's total sales were 6.7 percent up at 5.19 lakh units, while the total sales of TVS Motors were 9 percent higher at 3.3 lakh unites. Meanwhile, Royal Enfield reported a 22 percent jump in total sales to 77,461 units.

In expert opinion coming through this morning, Chris Wood of Jefferies is very overweight on the Indian lending sector in Asia ex-Japan and global long-only portfolios. The Indian lending sector accounts for 32 percent of the India long-only portfolio, 19 percent of the Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio and 14 percent of the global portfolio. This compares with the lending sectors’ benchmark weightings of 3.9 percent in the MSCI AC Asia ex-Japan Index and 0.37 percent in the MSCI AC World Index. This calls for a further adjustment in GREED & fear’s long-only India portfolio. An investment in AU Small Finance Bank will be initiated with a 3 percent weighting. This will be paid for by removing the investment in Computer Age Management Services. This raises the lending sector’s weighting in the portfolio to 35 percent.