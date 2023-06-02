English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsWake Up Call: Strong global cues may support Nifty 50, Chris Wood bets on AU Small Finance Bank

Wake Up Call: Strong global cues may support Nifty 50, Chris Wood bets on AU Small Finance Bank

Wake Up Call: Strong global cues may support Nifty 50, Chris Wood bets on AU Small Finance Bank
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy  Jun 2, 2023 7:44:57 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Flows continue to remain muted, US markets end strong on Thursday, and more. These are the five things to watch as we begin the day today:

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 5
Show More
Show More

Nifty closed below 18500 on Thursday, with pressure coming in from financials. This morning, all indications point to the market opening in the green because of strong global cues.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 5
Show More
Show More

US markets ended Thursday's trade session strong, Dow Jones was up 153 points, while S&P 500 was up 1 percent. All eyes are now on Friday's US jobs report data that comes out in the evening. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect that growth eased in May over the previous month, with 190,000 jobs added versus the 253,000 gained in April. That would mark the lowest monthly gain since December 2020.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 5
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X