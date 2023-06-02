Wake Up Call: Strong global cues may support Nifty 50, Chris Wood bets on AU Small Finance Bank

SUMMARY Flows continue to remain muted, US markets end strong on Thursday, and more. These are the five things to watch as we begin the day today:

1 / 5

Nifty closed below 18500 on Thursday, with pressure coming in from financials. This morning, all indications point to the market opening in the green because of strong global cues.

2 / 5

US markets ended Thursday's trade session strong, Dow Jones was up 153 points, while S&P 500 was up 1 percent. All eyes are now on Friday's US jobs report data that comes out in the evening. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect that growth eased in May over the previous month, with 190,000 jobs added versus the 253,000 gained in April. That would mark the lowest monthly gain since December 2020.