Wake Up Call: Strong global cues greet the Nifty 50 ahead of RBI policy

By Sonia Shenoy  Jun 5, 2023 6:39:49 AM IST (Published)

We start off a brand new week. Let's remember that last week the Nifty ended absolutely flat. The problem is it continues to face resistance at the18600-mark with all the action in the midcap space. Remember, the midcap index ended at record highs, up for 10th-straight week. In my personal opinion, there are a few triggers for the market to break out of the above this trading range. These are the five things to watch before the market opens today:

Firstly, the US markets ended with very strong gains on Friday. Dow Jones rallied 701 points on the back of the hot jobs report, while Nasdaq saw its sixth-straight winning week.

The US jobs data was very strong. Nonfarm payrolls grew much more than expected in May, rising 339,000. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a relatively modest 190,000 increase. It marked the 29th-straight month of positive job growth. All eyes will now be on the US FOMC meeting on June 13 and 14.

