Wake Up Call: SGX Nifty suggests a lower start on May expiry day given subdued global cues

SUMMARY IEX, Vodafone Idea, SAIL, Page and Zee Entertainment will be reporting their quarterly earnings today. These are the five things to track before markets open today:

US markets continued to sell off on hawkish commentary from Fed and debt ceiling worries; Dow Jones lower for the 4th session in a row | Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended 0.7 percent down. US Future was under pressure as Fitch Ratings placed the United States’ AAA rating on a negative rating watch. The rating agency said the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations have raised the risks that the government could miss payments on some of its obligations. However, Fitch said it still expects a resolution before the X-date. While JPMorgan sees a 25 percent chance of the US hitting the June 1 debt ceiling date. US 10-year Treasury was climbed nearly 4 basis points to 3.736 percent.

US Fed minutes show officials are divided on whether to pause their interest rate hikes at their upcoming meeting in June | “Several (policymakers) noted if the economy evolved along the lines of their current outlooks, then further policy firming after this meeting may not be necessary” — Fed parlance for a pause — the minutes from the May 2-3 meeting said. At the same time, “some” officials said that the persistence of high inflation meant that “additional (rate hikes) would likely be warranted at future meetings.”

SGX Nifty suggests a lower start on May expiry day given subdued global cues | On Wednesday, the market failed to hold intra-day recovery as it closed at the day's low. Sensex dropped 208 points to 61,774 & Nifty fell 63 points to 18,285. Financials continued to underperform with HDFC Bank & ICICI being top losers. Midcaps relatively outperformed. The market breadth neutral with adv-decline ratio at 1:1. The key levels to watch include Nifty having near-term support at 20-day MA of 18,198 and the support for Bank Nifty at 20-day MA at 43,503.

FII buying the most in 6 days; FII and DII buy in cash for the third consecutive session | The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 300.93 crore in cash, while foreign institutional investors (FII) net bought Rs 1,185.84 crore in cash.

Earnings picture | Mixed set of results from LIC, NYKAA. Meanwhile, NALCO, Piramal and Titagarh results were ahead of estimates. IEX, Vodafone Idea, SAIL, Page and Zee Entertainment will be reporting their quarterly earnings today.