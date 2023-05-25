English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsWake Up Call: SGX Nifty suggests a lower start on May expiry day given subdued global cues

Wake Up Call: SGX Nifty suggests a lower start on May expiry day given subdued global cues

Wake Up Call: SGX Nifty suggests a lower start on May expiry day given subdued global cues
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Reema Tendulkar  May 25, 2023 7:57:19 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

IEX, Vodafone Idea, SAIL, Page and Zee Entertainment will be reporting their quarterly earnings today. These are the five things to track before markets open today:

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 5
Show More
Show More

US markets continued to sell off on hawkish commentary from Fed and debt ceiling worries; Dow Jones lower for the 4th session in a row |  Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended 0.7 percent down. US Future was under pressure as Fitch Ratings placed the United States’ AAA rating on a negative rating watch. The rating agency said the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations have raised the risks that the government could miss payments on some of its obligations. However, Fitch said it still expects a resolution before the X-date. While JPMorgan sees a 25 percent chance of the US hitting the June 1 debt ceiling date. US 10-year Treasury was climbed nearly 4 basis points to 3.736 percent.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 5
Show More
Show More

US Fed minutes show officials are divided on whether to pause their interest rate hikes at their upcoming meeting in June | “Several (policymakers) noted if the economy evolved along the lines of their current outlooks, then further policy firming after this meeting may not be necessary” — Fed parlance for a pause — the minutes from the May 2-3 meeting said. At the same time, “some” officials said that the persistence of high inflation meant that “additional (rate hikes) would likely be warranted at future meetings.”

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 5
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X