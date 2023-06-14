Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 within 1% of a record high ahead of US Fed rate decision tonight

SUMMARY Nifty is not too far away from its all-time highs, FIIs resume buying after two days of selling in the cash market, US inflation hits a two-year low, and more. These are the five things to watch before the markets open today:

The Bulls are back! Nifty is now less than 1 percent away from all time-highs of 18888

Foreign investors resume buying after two days of selling. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 1,677 crore in cash, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 203 crore in cash.

Global market cues overnight were strong. Dow Jones was up 146 points, while Nasdaq rose almost 1 percent.

US inflation hit a two-year low because of a fall in fuel prices. This bolstered investor hopes that the US Fed will not raise interest rates. The price of eggs has dropped 13.8 percent since last year, the biggest drop since 1951. Gasoline prices are down nearly 20 percent. A CNBC survey shows 91 percent of market participants are expecting a status quo from US Fed. Majority also expect the it to hold fire at least till November this year.

Midcap stocks continue to be in focus. The midcap index is at record highs. In specific sectors, real estate stocks continue to hit fresh 52-week highs. Motilal Oswal has a 'buy' rating on Oberoi Realty with target price of Rs 1,140, which is a 16 percent upside to the current market price. It says launches worth Rs 12,000 crore will drive pre-sales growth in financial year 2024.