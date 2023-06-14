Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 within 1% of a record high ahead of US Fed rate decision tonight

SUMMARY Nifty is not too far away from its all-time highs, FIIs resume buying after two days of selling in the cash market, US inflation hits a two-year low, and more. These are the five things to watch before the markets open today:

1 / 5

The Bulls are back! Nifty is now less than 1 percent away from all time-highs of 18888

2 / 5

Foreign investors resume buying after two days of selling. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 1,677 crore in cash, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 203 crore in cash.