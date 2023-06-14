Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 within 1% of a record high ahead of US Fed rate decision tonight

SUMMARY
Nifty is not too far away from its all-time highs, FIIs resume buying after two days of selling in the cash market, US inflation hits a two-year low, and more. These are the five things to watch before the markets open today:
The Bulls are back! Nifty is now less than 1 percent away from all time-highs of 18888
Foreign investors resume buying after two days of selling. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 1,677 crore in cash, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 203 crore in cash.