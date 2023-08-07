CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsWake Up Call: Nifty 50 looks to sustain the rebound ahead of RBI policy

Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 looks to sustain the rebound ahead of RBI policy

Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 looks to sustain the rebound ahead of RBI policy
2 Min Read
Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy  Aug 7, 2023 7:59:18 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

On to the earnings front, most of the names that reported results after market hours on Friday and over the weekend were weak. While Britannia, Balkrishna Industries and Bank of Baroda missed street expectations, BHEL saw its losses increase year-on-year.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 5

US equities ended lower on Friday with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declining for the fourth day in a row. The indices also saw their worst week since March, with the Nasdaq declining nearly 3 percent. On the other hand, crude oil prices advanced for the sixth week in a row.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 5

After a three-day drop, the Nifty 50 saw a relief rally on Friday with the index crossing the mark of 19,500. However, Foreign investors were sellers in the cash market for the seventh straight session. Domestic investors, on the other hand, were buyers at lower levels.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 5

On to the earnings front, most of the names that reported results after market hours on Friday and over the weekend were weak. While Britannia, Balkrishna Industries and Bank of Baroda missed street expectations, BHEL saw its losses increase year-on-year.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 5

All eyes are now on the Reserve Bank of India as to what the Monetary Policy Committee delivers on August 10. While expectations are that the central bank will leave interest rates unchanged, you can read this piece to know why the street is expecting a hawkish policy this time around.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 5

Nifty 50 earnings take a breather on Monday but there will be multiple broader market names like India Cements, Torrent Pharma, MedPlus among others that will be reporting results today. At the fag end of the Nifty 50 earnings, stocks like Coal India and Hindalco will be reporting results later this week.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X