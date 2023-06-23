Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 looks to salvage weekly gains amidst mixed global cues

SUMMARY Taking cues from the US markets, Asian Markets are mixed as well. Taiwan and mainland China are shut for a holiday while Nikkei 225 and Topix are trading with gains.

US markets on Wall Street closed mixed overnight. While the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 snapped a three-day losing streak, ending 1 percent and 0.4 percent higher respectively, the Dow Jones closed with a negative bias, declining for the fourth day in a row. Tech stocks did well with Apple hitting a record high. In other global updates, the Bank of England hiked interest rates by 50 basis points compared to an estimate of 25 basis points. That was the 13th rate hike by the central bank.

Taking cues from the US markets, Asian Markets are mixed as well. Taiwan and mainland China are shut for a holiday while Nikkei 225 and Topix are trading with gains. Japanese core inflation came in at 3.2 percent compared to a 3.4 percent estimate but remains above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target. SGX Nifty is currently flat, indicating a subdued start to the trading session in India.

It was a matter of one point, but the Nifty 50 failed to scale its all-time high yet again on Thursday as the weekly options expiry and pre-empting the MSCI decision on South Korea played its part. The Nifty reversed from a high of 18,886.6 and even closed below a key intraday level of 18,780. The Sensex too opened at a record high but fell over 350 points from those levels. Immediate support for the Nifty 50 is seen at 18,757.

Support on Thursday came from the HDFC twins, while HDFC Bank supported the Nifty Bank as well. It managed to cross the 44,000 mark for the first time in three sessions but failed to sustain above it. The 20-Day Exponential moving Average for the index remains the key.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the cash market, while domestic investors were buyers. However, it must be noted that the numbers are influenced due to a slew of block deals from Delhivery to Sansera Engineering and even Sun Pharma. For today's session, Landmark Cars may see a large deal taking place as well.