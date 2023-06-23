Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 looks to salvage weekly gains amidst mixed global cues

CNBC TV18
By Sonal Bhutra  Jun 23, 2023 7:49:41 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Taking cues from the US markets, Asian Markets are mixed as well. Taiwan and mainland China are shut for a holiday while Nikkei 225 and Topix are trading with gains.

US markets on Wall Street closed mixed overnight. While the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 snapped a three-day losing streak, ending 1 percent and 0.4 percent higher respectively, the Dow Jones closed with a negative bias, declining for the fourth day in a row. Tech stocks did well with Apple hitting a record high. In other global updates, the Bank of England hiked interest rates by 50 basis points compared to an estimate of 25 basis points. That was the 13th rate hike by the central bank.

Taking cues from the US markets, Asian Markets are mixed as well. Taiwan and mainland China are shut for a holiday while Nikkei 225 and Topix are trading with gains. Japanese core inflation came in at 3.2 percent compared to a 3.4 percent estimate but remains above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target. SGX Nifty is currently flat, indicating a subdued start to the trading session in India.

