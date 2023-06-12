CNBC TV18
Wake Up Call: Can the rain gods ensure Nifty 50 rebounds from lower levels?

Jun 12, 2023

This is a big week of trade as there are many events stacked up such as as US Fed meet, India's May CPI inflation data release, among others. These are the five things to watch out for as we begin a new week of trade:

The US Fed's meet is scheduled for June 13 and 14. It is expected to pause in this policy. The European Central Bank is expected to meet on Thursday, while the Bank of Japan meeting will conclude on Friday

Last week, the S&P 500 posted its fourth-straight week of gains and all three indices ended the week higher. On Friday, US markets ended flat as traders awaited the Fed meeting outcome and inflation data this week.

