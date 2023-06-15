CNBC TV18
Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 looks to continue its uptrend despite Fed's hawkish pause

Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 looks to continue its uptrend despite Fed's hawkish pause

Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 looks to continue its uptrend despite Fed's hawkish pause
By Sonia Shenoy  Jun 15, 2023 7:28:40 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The US Fed takes a hawkish pause, Wall Street ends mixed, Nifty50 continues to trend higher and more. These are the top five things to watch as we begin trade today:

 The US Federal Reserve took a hawkish pause on Wednesday when it decided to leave interest rates unchanged. However, it said two more rate hikes would be coming this year. The central bankers said they will take another six weeks to see the impacts of the policy moves as the US Fed fights an inflation battle that lately has shown some promising, if uneven signs.

The US markets ended mixed after the US Fed skipped the rate hike and indicated more rate hikes in the future. Dow Jones ended 232 points down, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended in the green. 

