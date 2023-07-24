Wake Up Call: ICICI, Kotak Mahindra Bank may lend support to the Nifty 50; 19,700 key level

SUMMARY Nifty 50 witnessed a steep fall on Friday, slipping 234 points to end at 19,745 after a disappointing guidance from Infosys. We start a brand new week today, with good earnings from ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Reliance. These are the top five things you need to watch before we begin the week:

Strong earnings from ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are likely to aid market sentiment. ICICI Bank reported very strong earnings with deposit growth of 18 percent and improvement in asset quality. Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a strong loan growth at 17.5 percent year-on-year. NIM remained strong at 5.57 percent.

Reliance Industries reported improvement in operational performance led by consumer-facing businesses. The retail business revenues were up 20 percent while the steady quarter from Reliance Jio, subscriber addition was very strong.

US markets closed largely flat on Friday, but Dow Jones eked out narrow gains. It ended in the green for the 10th-straight day on Friday, its longest rally since 2017.

All eyes will be on the US Fed meet on July 25 and 26. After pausing in June, the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike interest rates again on Wednesday, adopting its most restrictive monetary stance for 22 years despite recent signs of slowing inflation.

