Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 struggles near record high levels, multiple block deals, IndiGo to be in focus today

By Sonia Shenoy  Jun 20, 2023 6:58:12 AM IST (Published)

The Nifty is struggling to conquer all-time highs. On Monday, it ended with cuts of 70 points, closing below 18800, dragged by financials. Here are the five things you need to track before the markets open today:

The US markets were shut on Monday due to the Juneteenth holiday. All eyes are on US Fed Chair Jerome Powell who is set to testify in front of Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. In earnings, investors will look toward to a quarterly report from shipping giant FedEx on Tuesday after the the closing bell.

Both foreign and domestic investors sold in the cash market on Monday. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Rs 1,030.90 crore in cash, while domestic institutional investors net sold Rs 365.20 crore in cash.

