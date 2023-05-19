Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 may post its first weekly loss in four as pressure persists at higher levels

SUMMARY Nifty continues to face resistance at its 18440-high, which it had hit on Monday. Meanwhile, foreign investors continue buying in cash. Here are the five things to watch as we begin trade today:

US markets ended in the green on Thursday. Dow Jones was up 115 points. Asian markets were trading higher. The Japanese Nikkei was trading at 20-month highs.

Nifty continues to face resistance at its 18440-high, which the market hit on Monday May 15.

Large selling was witnessed from domestic investors overnight. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 850 crore in cash market, Meanwhile, foreign investors continued buying in cash. Foreign institutional investors bought Rs 970 crore in cash market

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd reported strong earnings on Thursday. Its total income went up 77.9 percent at Rs 14,600 crore, while its profit was up Rs 919 crore compared to loss of Rs 1,681 crore.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed uniform total expense ratio for mutual funds in a bid to bring in transparency in the costs charged to unit holders.