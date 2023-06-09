Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 sees pressure at higher levels, SBI, Kotak Bank in focus today

SUMMARY The market struggles to reach all-time highs, strong global market cues overnight, SBI in focus and more. These are the five things to watch before market opens today:

1 / 5

The market is struggling to get to all time highs. The Nifty failed to hold on to the intraday recovery, closed 92 points lower at 18635 on Thursday, while the Nifty Bank slipped 280 points to 43995.

2 / 5

We had strong global markets overnight with Dow Jones ending 168 points higher while S&P 500 witnessing the highest close for 2023. The S&P 500 is on pace for its fourth straight positive week for the first time since last August, Dow Jones is headed for a second consecutive week of gains for the first time since April.

3 / 5

Flows have thinned out as domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold Rs 405.01 crore in cash on Thursday, while the foreign instituional investors (FIIs) net bough tRs 212.40 crore in cash.

4 / 5

In stock action today, SBI will conduct a board meeting where it will consider raising funds during FY24 via issuance of debt instruments

5 / 5

in other stocks to watch today, Kotak Mahindra Bank is in focus after Canadian Pension Fund is looking at selling 1.55 percent in Kotak Bank.