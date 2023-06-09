CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsWake Up Call: Nifty 50 sees pressure at higher levels, SBI, Kotak Bank in focus today

Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 sees pressure at higher levels, SBI, Kotak Bank in focus today

Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 sees pressure at higher levels, SBI, Kotak Bank in focus today
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy  Jun 9, 2023 7:10:03 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The market struggles to reach all-time highs, strong global market cues overnight, SBI in focus and more. These are the five things to watch before market opens today:

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, kotak mahindra bank stock, kotak mahindra bank shares, sbi stock, sbi shares, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count1 / 5
Show More
Show More

The market is struggling to get to all time highs. The Nifty failed to hold on to the intraday recovery, closed 92 points lower at 18635 on Thursday, while the Nifty Bank slipped 280 points to 43995.

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, kotak mahindra bank stock, kotak mahindra bank shares, sbi stock, sbi shares, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count2 / 5
Show More
Show More

We had strong global markets overnight with Dow Jones ending 168 points higher while S&P 500 witnessing the highest close for 2023. The S&P 500 is on pace for its fourth straight positive week for the first time since last August, Dow Jones is headed for a second consecutive week of gains for the first time since April.

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, kotak mahindra bank stock, kotak mahindra bank shares, sbi stock, sbi shares, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count3 / 5
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X