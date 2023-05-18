English
Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 may see some recovery on positive global cues — SBI, ITC results in focus

By Sonia Shenoy  May 18, 2023 7:17:39 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Markets were under pressure for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Nifty continued facing resistance at 18300 on the upside. Meanwhile, the US markets were strong overnight. Today is a also big day of earnings as ITC, SBI and Bata will be reporting their fourth quarter numbers. These are the five things you should know before markets open:

The US markets were strong overnight as Dow Jones ended 408 points up. Investors’ sentiment improved after Washington leaders indicated that they are moving forward on debt ceiling talks.  House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that he does not believe the US will default on its debt.

Nifty fell 104 points on Wednesday, closing below 18200. The flows were muted as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought Rs 149 crore in cash market, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 203 crore in cash market overnight.

